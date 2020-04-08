Two Sumter County residents facing multiple drug charges after reported home invasion

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has two individuals in custody for multiple drug charges after responding to reports of a home invasion and shots fired on March 31.

SCSO deputies responded to Rockdale Subdivision Loop after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, the resident of the home told deputies that there had been a home invasion. Inside, deputies found various drugs “in plain view.”

Investigators got a search warrant for the house and collected “a substantial amount of money and large amount of various drugs.” The money and drugs were then placed into evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office says that William Kurt Russell, 25, and Briannoa Mae Jenkins, 24, were both charged in connection to the drugs but are both out on bond.

Russell and Jenkins have each been charged with:

Possession of drug-related objects – digital scales, vacuum sealer, and additional equipment.

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute -approximately 4 to 5 pounds of high-grade green marijuana (A Schedule I controlled substance)

Possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 170 “Vape” cartridges containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). (A Schedule 1 controlled substance)

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 5 grams of Marijuana “Hashish” (a Schedule I controlled substance)

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 15 grams of Marijuana “Shatter” (A Schedule I controlled substance).

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 5 grams of Marijuana “Wax” (A Schedule I controlled substance).

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately I gram of Cocaine. (A Schedule II controlled substance)

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 35 tablets of U31 (Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine 30 mg.) (A Schedule II controlled substance).

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 20 tablets of N 358 10 (Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate 325 mg / 10 mg). (A Schedule II controlled substance).

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 11 tablets of C 1 (Clonazepam 1 mg.) (A Schedule IV controlled substance).

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – approximately 100 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms). (A schedule I controlled substance).

Officials say the reported Home Invasion is still being investigated. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s office – Investigations Division at 229-924-4094.