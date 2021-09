HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, two suspects were arrested on aggravated child abuse charges of a toddler.

Taneisha Wheeler, 27, and Antwain Griffin, 30, are the suspects arrested on those charges.

Both Wheeler and Griffin are currently in the Geneva County Jail with no bond set.

This is a developing story and WDHN will have updates as they become available.