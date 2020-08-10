Two suspects detained, police looking for third suspect after shots are fired into Opelika police detective’s car

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bullet_18819

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika police detective escaped without injury after gunshots were fired into the car he was in on Monday. The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. at the 100 block of Chester Avenue near Clifford Street.

According to police, two detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation in the area when the incident occurred. One of the detectives had gone inside a home at the location and was speaking to the resident, while the other detective was outside in an unmarked police car.

Investigators say a four-door car rode by the unmarked police car and began shooting into it with the detective inside. Fortunately, the detective was able to escape from the car and was not injured.

Following the shooting, the car with the suspects was stopped. At that time, two male suspects got out of the car and ran away on foot, with police chasing behind them.

One of those suspects was taken into custody by the police after the chase.

The driver of the car, a female, was also taken into custody.

The third suspect is still on the loose.

According to police, the identities of the two suspects that have been detained will not be released until formal charges are filed and they are arrested.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 73°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early 50% 96° 73°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 90° 72°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 93° 74°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

90° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 73°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

76°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories