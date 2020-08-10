Two suspects in custody, one at large following two Waffle House robberies and a police chase

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two of three suspects are in police custody after going on a crime spree that involved robbing two Waffle Houses and leading police on a high speed chase. The crime spree began early Monday morning with the robbery of an Opelika Waffle House.

According to investigators, Monday morning at around 5:00 a.m., three armed suspects, all wearing black including black face masks, robbed the Waffle House located on Fox Run Parkway in Opelika, holding four employees at gunpoint during the robbery.

The suspects then fled the scene of the robbery in a black four door car heading south on Interstate 85, according to investigators.

Following the robbery, a BOLO was sent out for the suspects and the vehicle to area police and sheriff’s departments.

Investigators say the car was later spotted in Prattville, Alabama, after the suspects robbed another Waffle House. When officers attempted to stop the suspects, they fled and a car chase ensued. The chase was taken over by Alabama State Troopers and suspects eventually crashed on Interstate 65.

Two of the three suspects were taken into custody at the scene, while the third suspect escaped and has not been identified yet.

Both of the suspects who were taken into custody have been charged with four counts of Robbery, First Degree.

Police have identified the first suspect as Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire, age 18, of Montgomery, Alabama. The second suspect is identified as Jarmarvion Dalveunte Christian, age 17, also of Montgomery. Christian is being charged as an adult in the case.

Investigators say the car used in the robberies had been stolen from Montgomery, Alabama.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detectives Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.