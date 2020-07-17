Two wanted in Georgetown County murder arrested in Illinois

by: Kaitlyn Luna

STERLING, Ill. (WBTW) – Illinois authorities have arrested a man and women who were wanted for a Georgetown County homicide.

Latisha Evans, 20, and Jordan Johnson, 28, were arrested overnight on Friday in Sterling, Illinois, and are currently being held at Whiteside County Jail and are expected to be transported back to South Carolina, according to police.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle on fire in Harmon on July 4. They determined the car was linked to the homicide.

Local Illinois agencies worked with the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center, US Marshals Service, and the FBI.

On July 2, Georgetown authorities asked for the public’s help in locating Evans and Johnson who were wanted for murder, armed robbery, grand larceny and other charges.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, it stems from an incident that occurred on Church Street last weekend, on June 28th, which resulted in one person’s death and another being critically injured.

According to an incident report from the Georgetown Police Department, officers responded to the Rodeway Inn in reference to a male and female being found covered in blood.

When police arrived, they located a deceased male inside the room and a female with injuries outside of the room.

Trending Stories