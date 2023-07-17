COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus saw two shootings over the weekend.

On Friday night, a man died after being shot in front of the Krystal on Buena Vista Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. He has not been identified at this time.

The next evening, police say a 41-year-old man was shot in the side at the 3800 block of Caspian Drive. He was admitted to Piedmont Midtown in serious but stable condition, according to the Columbus Police Department.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated.