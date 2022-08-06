HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Ware Street.

According to officials, Saturday morning at 4:18 a.m., officers responded to Ware Street, following the report of a shooting. When they arrived of scene, they found the two women lying in the roadway.

Officers administered first aid to the women and both were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The conditions for the two women are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Hogansville Police Department at 706-637-6648.