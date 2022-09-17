LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting in LaGrange.

The child was transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. A condition for the child is unavailable as of the posting of this article.

According to police the shooting happened on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m., at an apartment complex located at 119 Old Airport Road.

Police said it was determined that the two-year-old was shot by another child who lived in the same apartment. Police described the shooting as being accidental.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.