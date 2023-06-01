PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Thursday marks two years since a woman was shot to death at a Phenix City apartment and police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in cracking the case.

Law enforcement responded to an 11th Ave. apartment on June 1, 2021, around 9:31 p.m.

Police say 36-year-old Sharmeethia L. Mason was fatally shot on her front porch.

According to investigators, witnesses saw an unknown person walk around the outside of Mason’s apartment before shooting her.

Witnesses say the subject fled the scene on-foot. Investigators confirmed multiple shell casings were recovered from the crime scene.

This case remains under investigation.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says it’s offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspect’s identification. Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).