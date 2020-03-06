Family finds relief as thanksgiving murder suspect makes his first appearance in court

Columbus,Ga (WRBL)- It was an out pour of emotion from the family of 54 year old Grady Williams, after a judge ordered 45 year old Tyrone Washington held without bond in the murder of their loved one.

“I am so grateful and I am very thankful I’m teary eyed true enough, but I’m so glad that it’s a journey that is about to end for us, and that justice was served for my nephew and I’m so glad that he did man up, and confess that he actually did take my nephew life,” said Mary Russell the aunt of Grady Williams.

Investigators say the 2019 Thanksgiving day murder happened just as Williams brought his plate to the table.

“Thanksgiving day will always be a reminder to us it won’t be the same because he was taken away from us,” said Russell.

Accused killer Tyrone Washington also had a family member attend his recorders court appearance, Washington said nothing in court but plead not guilty.

Columbus Police Department Corporal Jason Carden tells News 3 that there’s still more investigative work to be done.

“We made an arrest but the investigation still continues, we are still waiting for some forensic information to come back and conduct some interviews,” said Jason Carden the Columbus Police Department Corporal.

The Williams family says that will continue to seek justice for the murder of their loved one.