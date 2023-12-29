COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man with a prior criminal history was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for federal gun and drug offenses, including owning a privately-made untraceable firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said on Dec. 19, 31-year-old Quintavius Harrow aka “Cootie,” was sentenced to 189 months in prison along with five years of supervised release.

Harrow pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a machine gun on Aug. 15.

Based on court records, the FBI and DEA conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Harrow through a confidential source (CS) on March 18, 2018. During the purchase, Harrow was filmed with an AR-15 styled pistol and sold the CS two bags containing 498 grams of methamphetamine.

On April 26, 2022, MCSO’s Drug and Gang Task Force agents executed a search warrant at a “trap house” located at 813 Coolidge Avenue in Columbus, where Harrow was filmed selling methamphetamine to the CS a month prior.

At the time of the search, Harrow and other individuals were inside the residence. Law enforcement found numerous illegal drugs and multiple firearms throughout the home. The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that agents found the same AR-15 style pistol Harrow was filmed with earlier in a bedroom inside the residence.

The pistol did not have a known manufacturer or a visible serial number and had a large capacity magazine holding 30 rounds of ammunition. FBI later examined the firearm and determined it was a “ghost gun” with an auto sear, which allows the firearm to operate like a machine gun.

Before the incidents mentioned earlier, on March 6, 2020, CPD’s Special Operations Unit officers were surveilling the area of Elizabeth Canty Apartments. Officers saw multiple people standing near a vehicle including Harrow.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says as officers approached the group, Harrow began walking away and then discarded a yellow container holding methamphetamine and a stolen HK 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. Harrow was arrested with a digital scale with marijuana residue and $436 cash in his pocket.

Harrow’s criminal history includes robbery by intimidation in Muscogee County, Georgia, Superior Court.

The FBI, DEA, MCSO, CPD and the GBI investigated Harrow’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams prosecuted the case for the government.