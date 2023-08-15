COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man with an extensive criminal history faces up to life in prison after he pled guilty to multiple gun and drug charges, including owning a privately made untraceable machine gun.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, 31-year-old Quintavious Harrow, aka “Cootie” from Columbus pled guilty to one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Illegal Possession of a Machine Gun.

Harrow faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $10,000,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Based on court records, the FBI and DEA purchased methamphetamine from Harrow using a confidential source (CS) on March 18, 2022. During the purchase, Harrow was filmed with an AR-15-styled pistol and sold the CS two bags of methamphetamine, which amounted to 498 grams of the drug.

On April 26, 2022, MCSO’s Drug and Gang Task Force agents searched a “trap house” where Harrow was previously seen selling the CS methamphetamine. At the time of the search, Harrow was inside the residence along with other individuals. MCSO agents found various drugs and multiple firearms inside the residence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says agents also found the AR-15-Style pistol Harrow had when he sold drugs to the CS. The firearm did not have a known manufacturer or a visible serial number and had a large-capacity magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition. The FBI later examined the firearm and classified it as a ghost gun.

Prior to the search of the trap house and the purchase made by the CS, on March 6, CPD’s Special Operations Unit officers were surveilling Elizabeth Canty Apartments and officers noticed several people including Harrow standing near a vehicle. As the officer approached the vehicle, Harrow started walking away and discarded a stolen HK 9mm semi automatic pistol with an extended magazine and a yellow container holding methamphetamine.

Officers took Harrow into custody with a digital scale with marijuana residue and $436.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Harrow’s criminal history extends even further with him being charged with Robbery by Intimidation in Muscogee County, Georgia, and Use of a Gun with an Altered Identification Mark in Chattahoochee County, Georgia.