TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama announced several Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) cases being prosecuted out of Tallapoosa County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says PSN is a program that brings all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve together to reduce violent crime and make nieghborhoods safer.

In the first case, highlighted by the U.S. Attorney’sOffice, 23-year-old Alan Lyrenski Sandlin from Alexander City, Alabama, pled guilty to illegally possessing a machine gun in federal court. Based on Sandlin’s plea deal and other court records, in April 2023, law enforcement agents conducting a narcotics investigation and arrested Sandlin at his residence.

When searching the residence, agents discovered a machine gun conversion device installed on a handgun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says machine gun conversion devices are used to allow firearms to operate as fully automatic weapons; firing up to 20 rounds per second. Sandlin pled guilty on Oct. 30 and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2024. He is currently facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also noted that on Nov. 7, a federal judge sentenced 42-year-old Jeremy Glenn Dye from Alexander City to 130. months in prison for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony and for possessing a stolen firearm.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that three Tallapoosa County residents were recently charged with federal firearm offenses.

On Nov. 1, a grand jury indicted 54-year-old Vincent Darrell Bias, from Alexander City for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities arrested Bias on Nov. 15. Back in June. the same grand jury also indicted44-year-old Jeffery Monkentee Hill and 33-year-old Carstavious Shadon Stovall, both from Camp Hill, Alabama, on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a controlled substance crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the ATF along with the Alexander City Police Department, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated the cases. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon W. Bates and Eric M. Counts are prosecuting the cases.