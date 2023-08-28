MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the sentencing of a man who was charged with mail fraud after he lied to multiple victims and stole nearly $190,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, 36-year-old Jesse Morgan Hinson, formerly from Troy, Alabama, received 51 months in prison for mail fraud. He previously pled guilty to the charge in April.

Based on court records, over a six-month period in 2022, Hinson participated in two extensive periods of fraud, where he falsely represented himself as being wealthy.

Hinson claimed he had access to real estate opportunities and requested upfront funding to pursue those business ventures. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that, in reality, Hinson did not have any significant assets and instead stole the victims’ money, which amounted to nearly $190,000 for his own personal benefit.

During Hinson’s sentencing hearing on Aug. 25., a federal judge also ordered him to pay $124,028.80 in restitution to his victims.

The U.S. Secret Service and the Alabama Securities Commission investigated Hinson’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen K. Moulton and J. Patrick Lamb, along with Alabama Securities Commission’s Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew O. Schiff and Amanda Senn prosecuted his case.