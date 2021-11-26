UGA cornerback arrested, charged with carrying a weapon in a school zone and criminal damage to property

ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) – A University of Georgia football player has been arrested on multiple felony charges. According to AJC, Nyland Green was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021.

Green, UGA’s cornerback, is being charged with two felony counts of carrying a weapon in a school zone and criminal damage to property (2nd degree) along with a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct.

Green’s arrest stems from an incident on Nov. 14, in which two males were arguing in near McWhorter Hall, a dorm on UGA’s campus. During the encounter, one of the individuals “dry fired” a gun in the direction of the other according to an incident report from the UGA Police Department.

According to the incident report, it was determined during the investigation that Green was in possession of a black Beretta BB gun and was seen by a witness running with the gun following the argument.

Additionally, Green was found to have a tan Colt M45A1 BB gun in his dorm room, according to the report.

Another report was filed on Nov. 16 concerning damage to Busby Hall, another dorm on UGA’s campus, leading to addition arrest warrants for Green for misdemeanor Reckless Conduct and felony Criminal Damage.

Green was released on bond on Nov. 24.

Green is the second UGA football player to be arrested this month. In an unrelated incident, UGA linebacker, Adam Anderson was also arrested earlier this month. Anderson was arrested on a felony rape charge on Nov. 10.