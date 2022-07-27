Photo of police outside of Wallace Community College

UPDATE:

July 27, 11:40 a.m.

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — All four Wiregrass community college campuses that were threatened by bomb threats have now been cleared.

Enterprise State Community College, Wallace Community College, and Lurleen B. Wallace in Andalusia and Opp have been cleared of all threats, according to posts from the schools.

Campuses at ESCC and Lurleen B. Wallace are now open and will have classes resume soon.

Wallace Community College will be closed for the rest of Wednesday. Classes will begin Thursday morning.



UPDATE:

July 27, 11:05 a.m.

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Two more Wiregrass community colleges have been evacuated due to bomb threats.

The Lurleen B. Wallace Community College campuses in Andalusia and Opp were also evacuated.

The MacArthur campus in Opp has been cleared, according to a post.

In total, four community colleges have received bomb threats.

Wallace College in Dothan and ESCC in Enterprise had already been evacuated earlier on Wednesday.



UPDATE:

July 27, 10:30 a.m.

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise State Community College has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

ESCC is now being swept by police and state troopers for any explosives, according to the college.

Currently, it is unknown if this incident and the evacuation at Wallace in Dothan are related. Stay with WDHN for more.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wallace Community College in Dothan is under an immediate evacuation notice due to a bomb threat.

An alert sent to both students and their website reads “Please evacuate the Wallace Dothan Campus immediately. More information will be available later.”

Police are currently sweeping the college for any threats. Classes are canceled for the rest of Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the school.

Details are limited as this is a developing story.