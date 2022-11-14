UPDATE:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon.

Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, APD received multiple reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Enterprise Road. APD and other law enforcement agencies responded and searched the complex. Two victims were found, Lauren Walker, 51, who was fatally shot, as well as a 68-year-old male who was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

If anyone has any information about the location of the suspect, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.