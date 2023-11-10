RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Authorities discovered the body of a missing woman on Friday afternoon, hours after the man suspected of killing her was charged with capital murder, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office found what is believed to be Michelle Hough’s body in Hatchechubbee off of Zion Hill Road. Hough originally went missing Sunday. Her body was found around 1 p.m. by a deputy involved in a search of the area.

The body was found below a bridge on Zion Hill Road. Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested in relation to Hough’s disappearance earlier this week. On Friday morning, Sheriff Heath Taylor announced Lawhorn was facing capital murder charges in connection to Hough’s death.

Lawhorn operated an automobile body shop in Phenix City.

WRBL will keep you updated.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: