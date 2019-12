COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have confirmed that five people were shot in the Dec. 15 shooting on 32nd Street. 41-year-old Eric Devon Patterson was killed at 4 a.m. that morning, and four others were injured.

Police say the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Patterson’s death is the 38th homicide this year.

The conditions of the four injured are currently unknown.

Police are still investigating the shooting.