UPDATE: Columbus Police release surveillance footage of Circle K murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released new surveillance footage of the suspect in the early morning murder at the Circle K on Forrest Road that left one employee dead.

Police say that a male suspect entered the Circle K just before 3:00 a.m., where he robbed the store and shot an employee. The victim, Dontrell Dwayne Williams, died of his injuries.

The suspect is around 6’0″ and was wearing “some sort of Halloween Mask,” according to police, as well as a grey camouflage hoodie, a reflective vest, dark pants, dark shoes, and striped socks.

CPD is asking that anyone with information about the case contact the Homicide Unit or get in touch with Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268.