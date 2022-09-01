COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the second person killed in a shooting on Torch Hill Road.

Myshaun Smith, 17, was pronounced dead at 12:03 a.m., in the emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital early Thursday morning, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan said Smith was shot multiple times. His body will be sent to the GBI to undergo an autopsy.

Anton Hamilton, age 18, also died in the shooting. He had been shot multiple times.

A third person was also injured in the shooting. That individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened at the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3232.