COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A trial is set to begin Monday for several suspects in the 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old during a home invasion in Upatoi.

Four of those suspects appeared before Judge John Martin in Superior Court on Friday. The state and the defense addressed the court saying there are some ongoing negotiations and discussed any outstanding motions.

Cross Henderson, 21, was killed on January 18th, 2020 in the Upatoi Ridge subdivision.

Ce’uion English, 23, Laqwane Kindred, 26, Anthony Foster, 23, Trevonius Williams, 22, Mercedes Kraft, 17 and an unnamed juvenile girl are all charged with Henderson’s murder.

Police say a large quantity of marijuana and an undetermined amount of cash were stolen in the deadly home invasion. Jury selection begins Monday.