UPDATE (8:26 p.m.): The George County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy shot and killed as Jeremy Malone.

The suspect, who was shot and killed, will be identified at a later time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

UPDATE: We’ve updated this story to include the latest information: namely, that the George County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been killed.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A George County sheriff’s deputy and a suspect they were pursuing have been killed, according to Lucedale Mayor Doug Lee.

The sheriff’s deputy stopped a suspect at the Dollar General on Highway 98 in Lucedale, which resulted in the suspect shooting the deputy.

According to Lee, the suspect fled to Perry County and is now dead.

News 5 has learned the suspect died in a shootout.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.