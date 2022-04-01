COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting on Thursday night.

According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Anthony Williams, age 35, was arrested following a shooting in the 3000 block of Knox Street on March 31, 2022, in which two people were injured.

Williams has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers, Receipt/Possession/Transport of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were not transported to the hospital, according to police.