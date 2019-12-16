UPDATE: New details emerge from 32nd Street shooting, police investigating gang involvement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – New details have emerged surrounding the 32nd Street shooting on Sunday morning, where a local man was shot and killed, and four others were injured.

Now, police say that after the Homicide Unit took over the investigation following the death of Eric Patterson, 41, they were informed a nearby house was being used as a party house and casino by a gang of people police say called themselves the “Lime Green Money Gang.”

Homicide investigators say that 20-100 people may have been at the party house when a vehicle rode down 32nd Street, firing numerous rounds from a gun.

Police say the vehicle they suspect was used was described as a dark grey or black sedan with an unknown number of riders.

Now, investigators are trying to learn what led to the shots being fired, and whether a particular individual was the target.