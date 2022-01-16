Update on Columbus’ first homicide of 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus confirms the first homicide of the year on Jan. 16 after a shooting turned deadly.

At around 2:03 p.m., Columbus police officers responded to a scene concerning shots fired and an automotive crash. Upon arriving, they found a vehicle had collided with a tree, and the driver had sustained gunshot wounds.

The driver, Barbara Luke, was a 71-year-old Columbus resident. Officers attempted CPR and Emergency Medical Services responded to her injuries, but they were not able to resuscitate her.

Luke succumbed to her injuries, and was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. The Homicide Unit was brought to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sherman Hayes at (706) 225-4268. If you would like to stay anonymous, call 706-653-3188.