COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has confirmed three people were shot on Staunton Drive Thursday evening. The shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl and left two others injured.

Following the shooting Thursday night, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the teen victim as Markayla Kalleah Marshall.

According to police, at 6:54 p.m. on March 31, 2022, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Primus King Park, located at 1421 Staunton Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a shooting victim, later identified as Marshall. She was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital’s emergency room, where she died.

The teen was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor at 7:49 p.m. on March 31, 2022.

A second shooting victim was a found at the scene, and taken to the hospital by EMS.

A third victim showed up at a fire station and was also transported to the hopital.

Both of these victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

If you have any information, please call the homicide line at (706) 225-3161 or contact Corporal Kevin Baldwin at (706) 225-4337.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please call (706) 653-3188.

(Note: Muscogee County County Coroner Buddy Bryan is spelling the victim’s name as Markayla Marshall, while Columbus Police have spelled her name Markyla Marshall)