Update: Victim identified in deadly Valentine’s Day shooting on Amber Drive

(Crime scene on Amber Drive where one person was shot)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week on Valentine’s Day.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison, Gary Brown, 28, died on Wednesday afternoon at Piedmont Columbus Regional, two days after being shot on Amber Drive on Feb. 14, 2022.

According to police, the shooting happened at 915 Amber Drive, behind Amber Vista Plaza. Following the shooting, police said Brown had been transported to Piedmont and was in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect in the the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Columbus Police Department or 911.