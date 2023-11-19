COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person shot at the 2400 block of Woodruff Farm Road Saturday evening.

CPD confirmed Mondrell Gordon, 17, died after being shot in the torso. Police responded to the shooting around 5:40 p.m. Gordon died from his injuries after being transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. He was pronounced deceased by an ER doctor at 6:20 p.m.

CPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Cpl. C. Snipes at 706-225-4448 or csnipes@columbusga.org. Information can also be submitted anonymously via City Protect or by texting VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).