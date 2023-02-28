UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Upson County men were arrested on multiple charges relating to the sexual exploitation of children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

19-year-old Joseph Carter, of The Rock, Georgia, was arrested following a search warrant. Carter faces six counts of sexual exploitations of children, three counts of child sexual abuse material and three counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material.

39-year-old Joseph Robinson, of Thomaston, Georgia, was also arrested following a separate search warrant. Robinson faces six counts of sexual exploitation of children, three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and three counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The arrests result from separate investigations into the internet activity of Carter and Robinson. The GBI says multiple electronic devices were examined during the searches, leading to these arrests.

Anyone with information on cases of child exploitation is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit at (404) 270-8870. Anonymous tips can be called in at 1-800-597-8477. Tips can be reported virtually at cybertipline.org.