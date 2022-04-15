FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Upstate caregivers were charged with abusing a vulnerable adult in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the incident took place at Thrive Upstate located at 105 Old Fairfield Road in Fountain Inn.

On Jan. 3, Pebble Hill, 32, of Laurens, allegedly sprayed the victim in her face and on her body with disinfectant spray in order to restrict her movements inside the facility, the attorney general’s office said.

Wanda Gary, 48, of Laurens, and Tuesday Nicole Watson,35, of Woodruff, were both witnesses to the alleged abuse and failed to comply with mandatory reporting requirements.

The victim lived at the residential care facility.

Hill was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Gary and Watson were both charged with failure to report abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult, the attorney general’s office said.

All three women were booked in the Greenville County Detention Center.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.