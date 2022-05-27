UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was charged Wednesday for having sex with a 4-year-old over a decade ago.

According to the Union Police Department, officers arrested Kenneth Wayne Shetley Jr., 33, of Union, on Wednesday.

Arrest warrants said Shetley Jr. had anal intercourse with a 4-year-old between October 31, 2010, and April 20, 2011.

Police charged Shetley Jr. charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one other charge.

He is currently being held in the Union County Detention without bond.