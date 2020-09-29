US Marshals arrest man wanted on attempted murder charges in LaGrange

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted on attempted murder charges in LaGrange has been arrested in Clayton County, Georgia.

Tuesday morning the United States Marshals Service located and arrested Jabbari Fisher in connection to a shooting that happened in LaGrange back in June.

According to authorities, on June 5, just before midnight, police responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street following reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, police found the victim, Dylan Harris, who had been shot multiple times. Harris was taken to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.

Fisher has been booked into the Troup County Jail.

He is charged with the following:

  • Criminal Attempt Murder
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Participation in Criminal Street Gang

