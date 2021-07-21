Valdosta man sentenced to 50 years for producing child pornography

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – A Valdosta man is headed to prison for half a century following his conviction on child pornography charges.

Robert Abacan, 44, was sentenced to serve a total of 50 years in prison (30 years for count one and 20 years for count two to run consecutively) to be followed by 25 years of supervised release.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson, after Abacan pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

Co-defendant Frances Abacan, 43, of Valdosta, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison to be followed by 25 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count production of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said of the sentencing in a news release, “The Abacan’s actions were monstrous, but today justice has been served. This fifty-year sentence guarantees that Robert Abacan will never again be able to harm children.”

Leary went on to say, “I am thankful to our local and federal law enforcement partners for helping us hold the Abacans accountable for their despicable crimes against children.”

FBI officials spoke of the sentencing as well.

“The FBI is extremely grateful to our law enforcement partners for bringing this case to our attention so that we could hold this couple accountable to the greatest extent of the law,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The children involved in this horrendous abuse will be scarred for life, but hopefully, because of this sentence, the Abacans won’t be able to hurt any more children.”

In 2018, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received information which ultimately revealed that Abacan had sexually molested three minor victims. Some of this sexual abuse was recorded on video, and a copy was transported from the state of California to Valdosta.