COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office has a ‘validated gang member’ in custody after a MCSO K-9 was able to take down the suspect.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, investigators were canvassing the area near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when they came across a stolen vehicle.

As additional deputies responded to the area, the driver of the vehicle exited the car and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect then turned around and fired a shot at investigators. The MSCO K-9 was released and took the suspect down near Radcliff Avenue. Deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital.

It was discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Phenix City and the weapon used to shoot at the deputy was stolen from Columbus. Countryman says the suspect in custody is a ‘Validated Gang Member’, their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigator who was shot at was not struck and is okay.