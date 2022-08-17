VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man has been charged with multiple counts in connection to a sexual abuse case being investigated by the Valley Police Department. According to a news release from VPD, on Aug. 16, 2022, James Herman Pippin, age 53, was arrested and charged with eight counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree.

Police said Pippin’s arrests stem an investigation which began in July of 2022. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, reported to police that over the past year, Pippin had inappropriately touched her at least eight times at various locations in the Valley area.

The abuse of the victim began when she was 13-years-old, with Pippin being known to the victim’s family but not a relative, according to police.

Police said prior to Pippin’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home. Investigators seized multiple items for analysis, including several phones, computers, and video tapes and disks.

Pippin has been booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility. He is being held pending bond.