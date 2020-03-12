Valley man charged after Lee County Sheriffs find drugs, cash during search

BEULAH, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man living in Beulah has been charged by Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators after a search of a Beulah home led to them finding marijuana, methamphetamine, and cash.

Sheriff’s Investigators say Tremayne Lakeith Brown, 30 of Valley, was charged with Possession of Marijuana in the First degree after they found two bags of marijuana and meth along with $33,000 in cash during the search of the Lee Road 270 home. The search came in reference to illegal drugs.

Brown was released on a $3,000 bond and the case is still under investigation. Law enforcement says there are more charges pending.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information about the case call 334-749-5651 or contact the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.