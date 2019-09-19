Valley man charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley, Ala. man has been arrested for sexually abusing a female victim under 12 years old. Valley Police booked Mykel Everett Kelley, 28, and took him to Chambers County Detention Facility.

Valley Police say that a report was filed with their department on Sept. 17, alleging the victim was being sexually abused while in the care of family members. Then, Valley Police Dept. detectives and agents with the Children’s Advocacy Center investigated the claim.

Police say that Kelley is awaiting a bond hearing, and that due to the victim’s age and her relationship to Kelley, no further information will be released at this time.