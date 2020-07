VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police have a local man in custody on a charge of Willful Abuse of a Child. The charge is a Class C Felony.

James Andrew Roberson, 48 of Valley, was taken into custody and charged after a case was reported to police on July 15. Due to the relationship and age of the victim, police will not be releasing details at this time.

Roberson was processed at the Valley Police Department and then taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility while awaiting bond.