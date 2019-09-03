Valley Police arrest man for attempted burglary and sexual assault of his neighbor

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man has been arrested after attempting to assault and burglarize his 24-year-old neighbor.

On the morning of September 2, Valley Police officers were called to a home on 27th Street after receiving a report of a burglary and assault. Corderell Deonrea St. George, 29, allegedly broke into his neighbor’s home and attacked her.

“The victim was bleeding from several head wounds,” and told police that “she had been attacked.” According to police, St. George’s neighbor had been asleep when she “was awakened by a sharp pain in her head.”

When she opened her eyes, she said she saw her neighbor “standing over her holding a hammer and groping her.” She fought back and took the hammer from him and was able to escape to another neighbor’s house where they called the police.

After police arrived, she was treated at EAMC-Lanier hospital while detectives interviewed her. Later, she was transferred to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

St. George was arrested and transported to Valley Police Department, where he was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Attempted Rape 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, and Assault 1st Degree, police say.

He was later taken to Chambers County Detention Facility after being processed, and a bond hearing is pending.