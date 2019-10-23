Valley police have alleged Walmart arsonist in custody

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police have arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a shopping cart full of toilet paper inside the Valley Walmart.

Troy Maloy Brown, 28, of Valley, was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m. the night of Oct. 22.

During the Tuesday fire, police say Brown tried to leave the Walmart with a cart full of groceries, but a sales associate stopped him. Outside the store, Brown was picked up by a silver van.

Police traced the van to a neighborhood in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue in Valley after picking up the car’s license plate number from surveillance footage. While canvassing, police learned the van was associated with Brown and went to his home to arrest him.

Brown resisted arrest, police say, and was tazed before being transported to Chambers County Detention Facility. He is being held on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree, Arson 1st Degree, and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

Valley Police say Brown may also be invovled in thefts from Dollar General, Family Dollar, and from a vehicle theft in the San Marco’s parking lot.

Fire officials say the blaze injured one person who had to be treated for smoke inhalation. The Walmart suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage. No word yet on when the damage will be repaired or how much it will cost.