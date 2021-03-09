Valley Police investigating two deadly incidents near River Road

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department is investigating the deaths of two individuals on River Road.

According to Major Mike Reynolds of Valley Police the two men were killed Monday night in the area of River Road. Reynolds says one of the men died after being shot, while the other man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Details are limited at this time. Police are not releasing the identity of either of the men at this time.

Police are expected to release more information Tuesday morning.

