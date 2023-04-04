MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Alabama court sentenced a Valley tax preparer to 20 months in prison for filing false tax returns. Christina Prather Williams, 42, forged her clients’ forms and cashed their refund checks, as stated by the Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

According to court records and statements made in court, some of Williams’ clients complained to the Valley Police Department that they never received their tax refunds.

Investigation revealed that Williams had forged power of attorney forms in her clients’ names and cashed their refund checks, keeping the money for herself.

The Valley Police Department reported its findings to the IRS. After the IRS investigations, on June 8, 2022, Williams was indicted.

In her plea agreement, Williams specifically admitted to filing for two individuals’ 2018 returns containing numerous false claims. The IRS paid a larger return to the taxpayers than they were entitled to receive.

In addition to the prison sentence, Williams will also serve one year of supervised release and is required to pay the IRS $76,694 in restitution.