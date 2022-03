VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley woman has been arrested in a child abuse case. According to a news release from Valley Police, Valerie Lynn Whitehead, age 30, was arrested on March 15, 2022.

Whitehead has been charged with Abuse of a Child Under 18.

According to police, allegations against Whitehead were made during a Children’s Advocacy Center interview.

Police said due to the age of the victim, further details about the case would not be released.