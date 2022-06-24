VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. on East Sears Street in Valley, Alabama.

Porcia Monica Calloway, 30, of Valley, Alabama, alerted authorities about being shot multiple times by an unknown individual while she was in bed.

Calloway was transported to EAMC-Lanier Emergency Room in a private vehicle. She explained to Valley Police Officers that she had been shot through her bedroom window. Calloway suffered numerous gunshot wounds and is being prepped to be transferred to EAMC-Opelika.

According to authorities, Calloway’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting occurred at her residence, and investigators have processed the scene. At this time, authorities have not identified a suspect and the motive is unknown.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you can contact the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.