OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A church in the Wiregrass is asking for a recent string of vandalisms in their new church building to stop.

More News from WRBL

Chairman Deacon Anthony Roberson at Church of God by Faith in Ozark, received a disturbing call early Tuesday morning and when he got to their building on Willow Drive, Ozark police officers were already on the scene.

“Somebody came in and vandalized our fellowship hall,” Roberson said.

Scattered church programs, broken glass, disheveled chairs, and turned-over flower pots filled several rooms throughout the church including the fellowship hall, a place that they have been using for worship. Making it the second instance of vandalism in the last week.

“It is a setback, but it’s not going to stop us,” Roberson said. “You know the devil is a bad devil and he doesn’t care who he hurts, but he comes to steal, kill and destroy. With God’s help, we will make it through this.”

Currently, the church is having construction done on a building they bought a few years ago as they are adding a new sanctuary. During this construction, there was an opening at the back of the building, where it is believed the vandals came through to get into the building.

To fix this issue Roberson says that the contractor put in a door and they will also be adding cameras to cover the building.

“You can’t get away with doing stuff like this, Roberson said. “You might not get caught, but believe me the eyes are on you. The eyes of the Lord are in every place.”

The suspects at large are believed to be children who live near the building. One of the goals of this building is for the church to offer after-school and mentorship programs for the children.

“If children are doing it we want them to know that we are here for you,” Roberson said. “We are not here to hurt. We are here to help you.”

A church that has been in the Ozark community for nearly 80 years and was the first Church of God by Faith Church in the state of Alabama is trying to look towards the future.

To a church that can operate as a place to worship and also as a place to help the community.