ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are seeking a vehicle of interest in connection to a shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead in Orangeburg County.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on May 13 around 11:35 p.m. in the Woodford community.

Deputies said cameras in the area of the shooting captured video of a vehicle leaving the area.

“We believe this vehicle may be connected with Friday’s shooting death of one of our children in the community,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “His name was Winston. I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did.”

The sheriff’s office said that vehicle was recorded within minutes of the shooting entering Highway 321 in Woodford.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle or the incident, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.