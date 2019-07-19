Verdict delivered in trial on murder of Deonn Carter

Muscogee County Superior Court convicted Tyquez Davis of Felony Murder on Friday morning after nearly eight hours of deliberations.

Davis, 17 at the time, shot 31-year old autistic man Deonn Carter in August of 2016. Carter died 11 days later of complications from the gun shot.

Davis showed little emotion as the jury convicted him on five of the eight counts he faced. Carter’s mother Suzette Ragland sat in the gallery as she had during the entire two week trial.

She was emotional as the verdict was delivered. Judge Ron Mullins set sentencing for next week, Davis faces life in prison for his actions.

Carter was a beloved man who worked at Piggly Wiggly and graduated from Columbus High School. He lived with his mother at the time of his death.