COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The name of the person killed in a shooting Tuesday night near Mohawk Street and Holly Avenue has been released.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez, age 41, was pronounced dead 6:37 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital’s emergency room.

Bryan said Vasquez-Lopez was shot multiple times. His body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Columbus Police.