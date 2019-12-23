Victim identified in homicide on Cusseta Road, 40th homicide this year

UPDATE Dec. 24 10:55 am: Columbus Police have identified the victim in Monday’s homicide on Cusseta Road.

Khuzaima Mitchell, age 21, has been positively idenified in the deadly shooting.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the the scene by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Mitchell’s death marks the 40th homicide of the year for Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police officers have confirmed that a homicide occurred this afternoon at the B and J Food Store on Cusseta Road.

CPD and the Homicide Unit responded to a reported shooting at B and J food around 12:40 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene they found one male victim dead of a gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been identified.

CPD is searching for a suspect that police say is currently on foot. No vehicle has been confirmed, according to police.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said that this is the 40th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you more on this developing story.